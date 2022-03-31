Skippy Foods, LLC is recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds of certain peanut butter products they said may contain small fragments of stainless steel.
The recall applies to several Skippy products with certain "best if used by" dates. Here's what to look for:
|Product
|Recalled Code Date
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz
|Best if Used By MAY0523
|SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz
|Best if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
|SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz
|Best if Used By MAY1023
Skippy asks customers who may have these products in their pantries to return them to the store they were bought at for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.