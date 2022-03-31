Skippy recall

Skippy Foods, LLC is recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds of certain peanut butter products they said may contain small fragments of stainless steel. 

The recall applies to several Skippy products with certain "best if used by" dates. Here's what to look for: 

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

Skippy asks customers who may have these products in their pantries to return them to the store they were bought at for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779.

