Fans of the show "SpongeBob SquarePants," could be getting a pleasant surprise during the Super Bowl halftime show.

According SportingNews, Maroon 5 is planning to incorporate the song "Sweet Victory" into its halftime show on Sunday.

The show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died at the age of 57 in November.

Maroon 5 briefly included the character in a teaser trailer for the upcoming performance. Rodger Bumpass, one of the show's voice actors, said on Facebook he'd be part of the performance and Mercedes-Benz Stadium tweeted a SpongeBob GIF in December.

A petition on Change.org for the song to be performed during the halftime show had more than a million signatures as of Saturday.