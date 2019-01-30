SUMTER COUNTY, SC - A South Carolina woman has been arrested after disturbing images and video on social media showed her pouring water on a sleeping baby's face.

According to WIS News, The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Caitlin Alyse Hardy on Wednesday and charged her with cruelty to children.

In a release, the sheriff's office states that a warrant was issued for her arrest on January 29. The warrant alleges that on January 26, Hardy caused poured a bottle of water on the 9-month-old baby girl as she slept.

The infant woke up coughing after water was poured over her for a second time. Hardy recorded the incident and posted it on her Facebook page, according to the release.

According to WIS News, screenshots of the post circulating on social media show the original post saying, "payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night."

In its post, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said it has notified social services so that a thorough investigation can be conducted.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, "The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," according to the office's release.