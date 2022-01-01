BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. - President Biden declared the wildfires in Colorado a major disaster on Dec. 31, 2021, ordering Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas devastated by fires and winds.
The fires began suddenly Thursday, when it's thought the strong windstorms down powerlines and sparked the fires. However, utility company Xcel Energy reported Friday that none of its power lines in the area where the fire began had been downed. Investigations into the cause are on-going.
With very little precipitation and incredibly strong winds, the blazes spread fast. Before the long-awaited snow fell and helped ebb the flames, almost 1,000 homes were destroyed and over 100 more were damaged. While initial reports indicated none were injured, three people have now been declared missing and are presumed dead.
According to a report by NPR, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said authorities are planning to bring cadaver dogs to locate the missing persons.
"The structures where these folks would be are completely destroyed and covered with about 8 inches of snow right now," Pelle told reporters on Saturday afternoon.
At this time, water has been shut off to these areas to prevent freezing pipes, causing a new set of issues, and power remains out. An estimated 6,000 acres across Boulder County were burned by the wildfires. More than 10,000 people were evacuated from the area and remain displaced. A long road of rebuilding and recovery awaits Coloradans, which makes the disaster aid all the more welcome.
Assessment of damages is still underway, and the overall amount of funding granted to Colorado may increase upon completion. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Local organizations and non-profits may qualify for cost-sharing funds for emergency work in the region as well.
These fires follow a string of notable wildfires in Colorado this year, affecting more than 32,000 acres of land in the state. However, these are truly unprecedented. Following an incredibly hot and dry fall with barely an inch of snow beforehand, the land was practically tinder. Add to that sudden and severe wind gusts of over 100 mph, and it was a perfect storm for a severe and quick-moving fire to tear across the region.
In a state that typically sees an average of 8 inches of snow in December, there's little doubt the sudden late snow on New Year's Eve was the most anticipated the state has ever had. Now with the blazes out and aid funded, we can only hope for a speedy recovery for Boulder County.
If you'd like to help those affected by the fires, consider these verified GoFundMe campaigns, as well as the Community Foundation for Boulder County and the Colorado chapter of the Red Cross.