Sweethearts candies will not be on shelves come this Valentine's Day.

The company that makes the candy, The New England Confectionery Company - otherwise known as NECCO - went out of business last July after operating for more than 100 years.

It was later bought in an auction by Round Hill Investors, who then sold the company to Spangler Candy Company in September.

Unfortunately, Spangler did not have enough time to produce a large number of Sweethearts.

According to its CEO, the beloved candy will be back in full force next year.

Consumers can still find the candy, but it'll cost them.

Amazon is selling boxes starting at $9 and on eBay, an eight-pack box of candies is going for $12.