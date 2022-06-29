Have you, while eating a Cheez-It, ever wish that the cheesy, crunchy little square was 16 times bigger and topped with taco filling?
That's all possible now, if you're willing to take a trip to a Taco Bell restaurant in California.
Taco Bell announced the new collab with Cheez-it this week. Their testing a few new items including a Cheez-It tostada which is described above and a special item only available through the Bell's website and app.
The digital exclusive is a Crunchwrap Supreme with - you guessed it - a large Cheez-It inside.
To get your hands on these creations, you'll have to travel to Taco Bell at 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606 in the next two weeks.