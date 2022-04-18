After fast food enthusiasts made it clear that the menu was missing one of their favorite items, Taco Bell is bringing back their "Mexican Pizza" next month.
The poplar dish was removed in late 2020 in an attempt to streamline the menu but people signaled that taking it away was a mistake. A petition on Change.org demanding its return had over 200,000 signatures.
"Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs," CEO Mark King said.
Patrons will be able to dig into the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza on May 19. Loyalty members however will get early access and can order it on the 17th through the app.