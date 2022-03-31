WASHINGTON D.C.- TSA is announcing this morning that it is changing procedures to remove gender considerations when validating a traveler’s ID at a checkpoint.
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said via twitter, when travelers appear at the travel document checker podium, gender information is irrelevant in determining that a traveler may proceed into the screening area.
Farbstein also said via Twitter that TSA is also updating its TSA PreCheck program to include an “X” gender marker option on its application.
Once the necessary software update is completed, applicants will have the option to select “X” as an alternative gender category.
The information was released on Transgender Day of Visibility which is March 31.
BREAKING: @TSA continues to work closely with airlines across the nation to promote the use and acceptance of the “X” gender marker. Currently two major domestic air carriers offer “X” and “U” (undisclosed) gender markers in their reservation systems. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3aC6prUrZ3— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) March 31, 2022