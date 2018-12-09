police lights

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a "highly intoxicated" man shot two people inside a downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN's headquarters.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victims had been trying to help 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis back to his room after a party when Dennis shot them early Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 28th floor of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Authorities say a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Police say Dennis was captured by CNN security personnel in a nearby parking deck. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

