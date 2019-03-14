CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand- Prime Minster confirms 40 dead, 48 injured after shooters attack two mosques in Christchurch.
Prime Minister Arden says 30 of the victims were killed in one location.
Forty-eight others are being treated with injuries related to the shooting at local hospitals.
The threat level in New Zealand has been lifted from "low" to "high" and all flights are grounded for security precautions.
Prime Minster Arden in a press conference says the suspects in custody are currently being questioned. Arden says the suspects were not on any watch lists as they "did not act in a way that made them seem like a threat until this point."
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
10 PM PST- New Zealand police have confirmed that 4 people are in custody, one woman and three men, as suspects in multiple mosque shootings.
AP reports, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police have defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the mosque shootings.
AP also reports a man claiming responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto for police. In the document he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions. The man says he considers it a terrorist attack.
So far, police have no confirmed the number of people killed after multiple people opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch.
The police commission gave a press conference earlier this evening and have set up a command post as they continue to investigate what happened.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the events Friday afternoon "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Authorities have lifted the lockdown on schools in the area. Mosques in the country are still are on lockdown.
9:00 PM PST- Schools remain in lockdown, and police continue to investigate Christchurch after multiple people were killed when an armed man opened fire in a mosque.
New Zealand Police released another update this evening asking people to refrain from sharing online links and videos posted by shooter as they work to remove it from social media.
Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
8:12 PM PST- Multiple people have died after a shooter entered a mosque and opened fire in Christchurch, New Zealand.
According to NBC News, one person is in custody at this time but believe there is a possibility that more suspects are at large.
There are also unconfirmed reports that the shooter streamed the attack live on social media platforms.
AP News reports that police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
New Zealand police have asked all mosques in the country to close their doors as a precaution.
4/5 ...residents to stay inside. We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
New Zealand media has also reported a shooting at a second mosque in a Christchurch suburb.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - The Latest on shootings at mosques in New Zealand (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.
No details were immediately available.
Earlier Friday afternoon, police had urged people to stay indoors as authorities responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.
A neighbor described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.
___
3 p.m.
A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."
