CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand- Multiple people have died after a shooter entered a mosque and opened fire in Christchurch, New Zealand.
According to NBC News, one person is in custody at this time but believe there is a possibility that more suspects are at large.
There are also unconfirmed reports that the shooter streamed the attack live on social media platforms.
AP News reports that police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
New Zealand police have asked all mosques in the country to close their doors as a precaution.
4/5 ...residents to stay inside. We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
New Zealand media has also reported a shooting at a second mosque in a Christchurch suburb.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Previous coverage:
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - The Latest on shootings at mosques in New Zealand (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch.
No details were immediately available.
Earlier Friday afternoon, police had urged people to stay indoors as authorities responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.
A neighbor described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee.
___
3 p.m.
A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.
Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."
