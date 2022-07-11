SAN DIEGO - A video captured by a beachgoer at La Jolla Cove in San Diego shows sea lions chasing a crowd of people away from their territory has gone viral on Tiktok.
The video begins with a group of swimsuit-clad people turning hot on their heels as an apparently agitated pair of sea lions begin to give chase.
The video's owner told NBC that a woman got as close as four feet to the sunbathing beasts and woke them up, kicking off the madness.
The sea lions appear to herd the crowded beach into a corner before heading into the water, forcing swimmers to dive out of the way.