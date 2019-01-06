YELLOWSTONE NATONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Volunteers are picking up the slack at Yellowstone National Park during the government shutdown.

This weekend, about 10 residents of Gardiner, Montana, cleaned up rest stops and removed garbage from Yellowstone's Lamar Valley area.

Among them was Mike Skelton, who owns a company that offers tours of the park.

Skelton tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he and others noticed trash was starting to pile up while doing tours recently so he and a few others gathered a group to hit the northern part of the park.

Volunteers say trash around Yellowstone hadn't piled up as much as they expected, though many bathrooms weren't a pretty sight.

Volunteers say they'll likely do it most weekends during the shutdown.

