WATCH: Florida man picks wrong group of guys to rob at gas station

Spring breakers battled a gunman in the parking lot of a south Florida gas station on Sunday.

Two sets of brothers, who are cousins, all from Indiana, were filling up at a gas station north of Miami sunday when a gunman approached, demanding money.

Three of the men spring into action, undeterred by the weapon.

Video of the incident was released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows the men rolling on the ground and throwing punches with the suspect.

But then the gunman's wingman jumps in, rescuing the would-be thief.

One of the men says fighting back came from an instinct to protect his family.

"When I noticed the gun, it was fight mode automatically for me, I wasn't going to let my family get injured at any point," Alex Wisbey said. "And, that, that's why, I understood what could've happened, when I approached the gunman and got him from behind, I knew there was a possibility that I could be shot and killed, I knew that. That's my family, you know, we die for each other."

Investigators caught up with the man they identify as the getaway driver.

They're still searching for the gunman.