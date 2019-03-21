Police officers helped save several children from an apartment fire Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa, including three who were tossed out of a third story window.
O'Sheana Harrison and her three kids were trapped inside during the fire.
Desperate to save her children's lives, Harrison made the only choice she could and relied on Des Moines police officers to catch them.
"He was like, 'You got to trust me,' and I don't trust anybody with my kids, but at that point in time, all I thought was I had to get them out," Harrison said.
