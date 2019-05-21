WATCH: Sheriff's Deputy hit by train while responding to emergency call in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas- A sheriff's deputy is recovering after being hit by a train while responding to an emergency call.
A driver caught the whole thing on video, showing the exact moments the Midland County Sheriff's deputy was hit by the train.
The video shows the deputy waiting at a railroad crossing, and once the train passes, the deputy turns on his sirens to respond to a call of an infant not breathing.
But when the deputy begins to cross the tracks, he is hit by a second train he did not see. This caused the vehicle to flip.
Authorities say the deputy was able to get out of the cruiser and walk round. He was still taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Currently there is no update on his condition.