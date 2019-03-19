WATCH: Tennessee soldier surprises son with early return home

Watch again

A soldier returning from overseas surprised his son this week by posing as his sparring partner.

9-year-old Luca Cesternino was sparring during Tae Kwon Do class near Nashville Monday night, unaware the man on the other side of his blindfold was his father.

But when Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Rob Cesternino called his son by his nickname, Luca teared the blindfold off and jumped into his father's arms.

Staff Sergeant Cesternino spent ten months serving in Jordan and southern Syria.