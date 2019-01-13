WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS - Police in Wichita Falls Texas had a bit of an unusual day after getting a call about a suspicious person in a Walmart parking lot.
According to the Wichita Falls Times Record News, employees of the Walmart requested that a woman be banned from the store after she reportedly drank wine from a Pringles can for several hours while riding on an electric cart.
An officer was told that the woman had been seen riding around the parking lot while drinking since 6:30 Friday morning.
Officers found the woman at anearby restaurant, and informed her that she was barred from the Walmart location.