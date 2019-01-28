ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld's Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won't be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld's Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

SeaWorld has 20 orcas left at its parks. There are five in Orlando, five in San Antonio, and 10 in San Diego.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)