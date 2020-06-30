SPOKANE, Wash. - An employee at Nectar Wine and Beer in Kendall Yards has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from owner Josh Wade says the employee's last shift was on June 20, also saying that the employee became symptomatic on June 23 and subsequently was tested and in self isolation. The employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, June 29.
"The safety of our guests and staff has always been paramount to Nectar," Wade said. "Our staff is asked a series of health questions at the start of their shift, has their temperature taken, wears masks during the entirety of their shift, routinely washes hands and sanitizes the space."
After receiving the positive test notification, Nectar closed for the day to complete "a deeper version" of sanitization routines. Wade said no other employees are showing symptoms and that all have been tested. He said employees will be allowed back to work when negative test results are received.
"Nectar is fortunate to have two separate teams of workers and will remain open with a team that has never had interaction with the COVID-19 positive team member," Wade said. "Our guests can be assured that Nectar Wine and Beer is a safe environment in which to enjoy socially distanced socializing."
