Heritage Health is in need of volunteers at their vaccination clinic in Coeur d'Alene. They say if you volunteer and want the vaccine they will give you one.
The vaccination site is at the KROC Center in Coeur d'Alene
The clinic is Monday through Friday and they are looking for volunteers from 8 am to noon or 12:30 pm to 3 pm.
They are looking for clinical and non-clinical volunteers.
If you would like to volunteer, send your name, cell number and email to: kellstrom@myheritagehealth.org with your availability, first and second preference for a shift time and date.
Heritage Health added they will continue to need volunteers into the spring and summer as vaccinations continue to ramp up.