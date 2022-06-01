SPOKANE, Wash. - Solving homelessness is incredibly complex, but a group of residents in the West Hills area hopes an open forum held at Restoration Church on Sunset Blvd. Wednesday, could be a step towards a solution.
"We want to be a part of the better solution to a major crisis which has continuously built larger–it's grown rapidly out of control," William Hagy, a resident of the West Hills neighborhood, said.
For Hagy, that means starting a dialogue at the ground level and organizing a community meeting.
"This is humanitarian," Hagy said. "There are a lot of brilliant minded individuals–business owners, residents, retirees–that can make a difference. What we see happening around us, what we're concerned with is human lives."
Andre Dove is Lead Pastor at Restoration Church. He says getting involved in the community is his church's mission.
"If a church is in a community, then a church needs to be involved in the community," Dove said. "It's not just about our building being here, but it's about us being here and being present."
Residents like Joe Long are hopeful that conversations like these might inspire others like them elsewhere.
"I think that we could be a neighborhood to really have these conversations with services that want to provide these services and establish how it can work," Long said.
Hagy says he hopes to work together with other neighborhoods, service providers and community leaders in order to get everyone included in the discussion, as well as put together an action plan.
"Open communication," Hagy said. "I don't think the community's been involved in any form of direction. We're making a major turn in our community."