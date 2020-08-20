Netflix is testing out a new "shuffle" option where all you have to do is pull up your profile screen, click the button and hope you're given something enjoyable to watch.
Netflix said it'll take shows you've watched before and take them into account when shuffling. The feature could also randomly play an episode of a series you're currently watching.
Netflix said the idea is to help people find new content that's tailed to their entertainment needs.
