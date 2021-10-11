OLYMPIA, Wash. -- As Washington's October 18 deadline for state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine is fast approaching, new data shows that over 90% of state employees have been vaccinated. This is up from the 49% vaccination rate that was recorded in the first round of data gathered earlier this year.
Governor Inslee issued a vaccine mandate a couple months ago, which requires state employees to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 18 or risk losing their jobs. The only option to avoid being vaccinated is to get a state-approved exemption.
The new numbers released on Monday by the Office of Financial Management show a 90% vaccination rate statewide for state employees. Governor Inslee issued a statement following the announcement of the new numbers:
“We all can be extremely encouraged with the progress we have made in vaccinating public servants in response to this pandemic. As today’s numbers released by the Office of Financial Management show, tens of thousands more public servants residing in communities across our state are now vaccinated, putting themselves and the people they interact with at much lower risk from this virus.
These high vaccination rates will continue to increase, and union-negotiated impacts will give more time to reconsider their choices as they take unpaid leave. I am so thankful for a state workforce that has chosen the right and best path for themselves, their families and communities and the residents they serve. These actions have saved lives, prevented hospitalizations and protected the health of vulnerable populations and the unvaccinated, like young children.
The state has been diligent in its contingency planning for scenarios after the October 18 vaccination deadline. The sky-high vaccination rates we’re seeing should settle any concerns. There will not be massive disruptions in state services.
I am also extremely pleased to see that healthcare providers are reporting similar encouraging numbers. This morning, the Washington State Hospital Association reported an overall rate of staff vaccination rate of almost 90 percent statewide. I am confident this number will go up as well.
A lot has been asked of everyone in this pandemic, and each moment has been worth it to protect public health and save lives.”