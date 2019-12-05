New laws are coming in the new year that will go into effect stating January 1, 2020.
In Washington State, a new car seat law will be a big change for families.
Kids younger than two must use rear-facing car seats. They should remain in rear-facing seats for as long as possible, or until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the seat.
Kids between two and four years old should use a forward-facing, age-appropriate child harness seat and use it for as long as possible. Many seats can accommodate children up to 65 lbs.
Children older than four but shorter than 4'9" who've outgrown the harness seat must use booster seats. Most kids will need a booster seat until 10 to 12 years old.
Drivers can still be ticketed if a passenger younger than 16 is not using the correct car seat, booster seat or seat belt based on age, height and weight.
Also in Washington, the state is raising the smoking age to 21, making it the ninth state in the nation to enact such a change.
The new law raises the legal age for both tobacco products and so-called "vape" products, including e-cigarettes and other vapor devices, whether they include tobacco or not.
California, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia and Oregon have already raised the smoking age inside their borders, as has Guam, according to the American Lung Association and the Centers for Disease Control.
In Idaho, lawmakers have announced a new law targeting uninsured drivers by suspending vehicle registration is expected to take effect Jan. 1.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles can now cross-check vehicle identification numbers each month against its database of registered vehicles.
Transportation officials said that means drivers who don’t keep insurance on their vehicles could see their registration suspended after a few months
Officials said uninsured drivers would receive a notice after two months saying they have 30 days to get insurance.
Officials say it would cost $75 and proof of insurance to reinstate vehicle registration if it’s revoked
