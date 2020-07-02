OLYMPIA, Wash. - Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) released two new reports that analyze COVID-19 data by age, race/ethnicity and primary language spoken.
Both reports show the pandemic's disproportionate and increasing impact on communities of color. The IDM report also shows recent increases of COVID-19 among younger people.
DOH's report found that Hispanic people and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander people are nine times higher to get COVID-19 than white people. It also found that hospitalizations are seven times higher for Hispanics and 10 times higher for Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders than white people. Case and hospitalization rates for Black people and American Indian or Alaska Native people are three times higher than white people.
"We know the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the health inequities historically marginalized and oppressed communities already experience," DOH State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said. "These data are deeply concerning and underline the critical need to address the COVID-19 impacted we're currently seeing by prioritizing outreach, testing, education and related materials for disproportionately impacted communities in ways that are culturally and linguistically appropriate and accessible."
IDM analysis of changing age and racial demographics
IDM's report found that cases have recently been shifting to younger age groups. People under 35 represented 22% of cases from January to March, and 45% by May and June.
“Public health interventions worked early in the COVID-19 epidemic to control cases, but communities of color experienced less of that benefit,” Research Economist at IDM Dr. Marita Zimmermann said. “Now more and more young people of color in Washington are getting infected. COVID-19 exploits the inequities in health and wellbeing in our society, and this analysis sheds light on the people most in need of protection.”
