The Spokane Workforce Council has a new program they hope will help drop the youth unemployment rate in the area. The council is holding a meeting today to get local business owners involved.
The program is called The Internship Guide. Its goal is to help more local business start internship programs. The council says many local businesses in Spokane don’t offer internships yet, and the program will show how to build a program from the ground up.
Organizers say the youth unemployment rate is generally anywhere from two to three times higher than the general population’s unemployment rate. Business and industry analyst Mike McBride hopes the program will create more opportunities for youth in in the area, and help Spokane employers find more local talent to hire full-time in the future.
“Young people have a harder time to get into specific roles,” McBride said. “Internships seem to be a great way to just have a continual source of young people coming through who can show their talents and really help the business achieve some cool stuff.”
McBride says the business with the highest rating from its intern exit surveys will win a $10,000 prize package. The council will hold a meeting for local business owners to discuss the program on Monday, June 10. That’s set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Spokane Workforce Council offices.