If you live up on the South Hill, then there's no doubt you've driven on High Dr and Grand. But, that busy intersection made a surprising change this week, that's got some drivers confused.
It's not a big change, but it's causing some big delays, because people aren't seeing a new stop sign on Grand. That stop sign comes after years of people complaining to the city saying that the intersection is a mess, driver’s speed, and people don't feel safe crossing.
Grand used to be the busier street, and have the right of way without a stop sign. The city started doing traffic studies, and High Dr. proved to be really busy too. Although the police say there haven't been any crashes this week since the sign was put in, drivers say the traffic is getting messy because people don't see the sign, and it's causing backups. If you driving in the area, slow down, and be aware of the stop sign.
