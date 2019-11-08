Spokane-There's a new traffic sign you need to know about on the south hill. It's wreaking havoc on traffic with many drivers blowing right through it.
It's not a big change, but it's causing some big delays. People are not seeing the stop sign because it's new.
But that stop sign, comes after years of people complaining to the city. This intersection is a mess, drivers speed, and people don't feel safe crossing.
Grand used to be the busier street and have the right of way without a stop sign. The city started doing traffic studies, and high drive proved to be really busy too
Although the police told me there haven't been any crashes here this week since the sign was put in. Drivers are telling me traffic is getting messy because people don't see the sign, so, now you know!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.