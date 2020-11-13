Cheetos has launched its first-ever holiday cookbook.
The crispy cheese snack treat came out with the book, called BON-APPE-CHEETOS: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester & Friends. It contains 22 Cheetos-based recipes from well-known chefs like Anne Burrell, Richard Blais, Ronnie Woo and Casey Webb.
The book is available free with a $35 donation to World Central Kitchen for coronavirus food relief.
The books are currently sold out and there's no word on when more will be in. Until then, you can find recipes at https://www.moresmileswitheverybite.com/ and cheetos.com.
Mountain Dew also has a new cookbook, called Big Bold Book of MTN Dew Recipes. Among the recipes are Mountain Dew Slushies, Mountain Dew-infused pickles, green pancakes and green eggs and ham.
The cookbook will be available for $30 in the Dew store beginning the week of November 16.
