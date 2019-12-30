New Year, New Weather Pattern Bringing Snow!
With the New Year comes a new weather pattern that looks to be much more active through the end of the week. Several storm systems are set to move through the Inland Northwest starting tonight and lasting through the weekend, bringing periods of rain, snow and gusty winds.
Round #1 looks to bring light snow late tonight-Tuesday morning to much of the Inland Northwest. Generally we're expecting around 1" of snow, but amounts will depend on when temperatures warm above freezing on Tuesday morning. Some areas could see a bit more, others a bit less.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into place at 6AM on Tuesday and lasts through 10AM on Wednesday, where the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho (Sandpoint, Ione, Bonners Ferry) could see up to an additional 4" of snow during the day on Tuesday before turning to rain/snow mix Tuesday night. The mountains will get hit the hardest with close to 1 foot for places like Schweitzer and Lookout Pass through Wednesday morning. Great news for skiers/snowboarders who have been so patient this year, not so great if you have to travel over those passes! Make sure you're checking pass conditions before you go!
And NYE?! Well if you're planning to be out and about make sure you're dressed for showers! Rain showers will still be possible through Tuesday night before it dries out a bit into New Years Day.
Happy New Year! Almost...
