SPOKANE, Wash. - With 2021 officially out the door, Spokane is ushering in the new year with some celebrations down at Riverfront Park!
Starting at 4:30 p.m., the seasonal Pavilion Light Show will start up for a beautiful display to enjoy. Then at 8 p.m., the Fireworks Countdown show will begin for some extra special pizazz, leading up to the true star of the night... The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display!
At 9 p.m., the free fireworks show will be set off near the Clock Tower. If you plan to enjoy it from up close, be sure to come early and dress extra warm--the night will still be a cold one!
Luckily, both the Skate Ribbon and Sky Ribbon Cafe will be open extended hours until 10 p.m., so you can pop in for a hot chocolate and strap on some skates to get one last skate session in before 2022.
If you're not quite ready to call it a night, the Pavilion will be ramping up its light show one last time for a special New Year's Eve Countdown show from 11 p.m. to midnight!