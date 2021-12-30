Riverfront

Photo by Carus Kappen

SPOKANE, Wash. - With 2021 officially out the door, Spokane is ushering in the new year with some celebrations down at Riverfront Park!

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the seasonal Pavilion Light Show will start up for a beautiful display to enjoy. Then at 8 p.m., the Fireworks Countdown show will begin for some extra special pizazz, leading up to the true star of the night... The annual New Year's Eve fireworks display!

At 9 p.m., the free fireworks show will be set off near the Clock Tower. If you plan to enjoy it from up close, be sure to come early and dress extra warm--the night will still be a cold one!

Luckily, both the Skate Ribbon and Sky Ribbon Cafe will be open extended hours until 10 p.m., so you can pop in for a hot chocolate and strap on some skates to get one last skate session in before 2022.

If you're not quite ready to call it a night, the Pavilion will be ramping up its light show one last time for a special New Year's Eve Countdown show from 11 p.m. to midnight! 

Ring in the New Year with your friends and family at Riverfront Park on Friday, December 31, 2021. Fireworks will start at 9:00 p.m. for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration!
 
Keep warm, celebrate responsibly, and ring in the new year with a blast! 
 
For more information on the event and attraction times, visit the Facebook page.

Tags