BROOKLYN, NY - There are few things that hit the spot quite like a SpongeBob-shaped popsicle on a warm day.
But why settle for one, when you could have 1,000?
That's seems to be what was going through 4-year-old Noah's head when he purchased 51 cases of the popsicles from Amazon on his aunt's account.
A load of 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles, that's 918 to be exact, costs over $2,600.
Jennifer Bryant, Noah's aunt, had no idea how she was going to pay for massive order of sweet treats. Bryant is a social worker and mother of three boys.
After Amazon refused to take the popsicles back, Bryant turned to the people, starting a Go Fund Me campaign for support.
After the first night of donations, the public had already paid off Bryant's ice-cream debt.
"Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. We're so grateful to have made back the $2,618 in a mere 24 hours," Bryant said in a post. "As a parent to a child living with Autism Spectrum Disorder, all additional donation will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough, truly."
The fundraiser, originally asking for $2,619, has now made over $17,000.