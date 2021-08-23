NEWPORT, Wash. - Newport police are asking for the publics help finding Christine Blackburn.
Blackburn left her Newport home on Aug. 12. She was last seen on video driving east of Highway 2 from Bonner's Ferry, Idaho.
Her family believes she was headed to either northern Idaho or western Montana in search of rural property for sale. The family said she is known to leave without telling them but never for this long.
She is known to have been driving a green Subaru Forester like the one pictured here with a Washington license plate BUA2248.
If you've seen Blackburn or know where she is, contact Newport Police Department at 509 - 447 - 6476 or Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509 - 447 -3151.