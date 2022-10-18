007 Knighted this morning in ceremony at Windsor Castle

LONDON, ENGLAND- Early this morning Princess Ann, The Princess Royal, presented Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honor held by his character James Bond.
On Twitter the Royal Family joked… “We’ve been expecting you.”
The Order of St Michael and St George now recognizes service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, for example the work of foreign-service officers and diplomats.
According to the Royal Families Twitter, this was in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.
Craig has a long standing relationship with the Royal Family most notably in 2012 he helped introduce Her Majesty, The Queen, Queen Elizabeth, to the Olympic opening ceremonies with a video and by "sky diving," with her posing as 007.