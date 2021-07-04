UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 4:30 P.M.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized state resources to be mobilized, according to Douglas County Sheriffs Office.
Around 80 homes are under various levels of evacuation.
No structure damage or injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: JULY 4 AT 3:40 P.M.
An emergency shelter for those under evacuation orders has been set up by Red Cross at Eastmont High School.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 evacuation orders are in place in the area of N. Ward Avenue to Keane Grade Road due to a wildland fire.
Douglas County Sheriffs said a shelter location will be announced.
DNR reports the fire is burning 1000 acres with wind causing rapid growth.
Multiple structures are threatened and fire crews are requesting state mobilization.