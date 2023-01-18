KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that SR-25 has reopened north of Kettle Falls.
The roadway closed on Jan. 4 after a rockslide blocked the roadway. While a single lane was opened to allow traffic to pass, the state route remained partially blocked for nearly two weeks. A portable traffic light was used to control traffic.
The stability of the slope had to be assessed, and nearly 1,000 pounds of debris cleared before the road fully reopened on Jan. 17.
Updated: Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m.
In an update on the situation Friday, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the northbound lane will remain closed until the stability of the slope can be assessed and stabilized.
In the meantime, and automated stoplight has been set up in the area of the landslide to help with traffic. There is no estimate for when the road will fully reopen at this time.