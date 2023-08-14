OLYMPIA, Wash. — Grants totaling $1.3 million were given to 11 community-based organizations to support youth cannabis and commercial tobacco use prevention programs.
The recipients include City of Medical Lake, WA and Foundation for Youth Resiliency & Engagement of Omak, WA.
The Washington State Department (DOH) has given $1.3 million dollars over the course of two years and provided additional funding to broad group organizations. This funding intends to create infrastructure to support youth substance use prevention tools.
“Empowering communities by recognizing their unique voices, needs, and challenges is one-way DOH can help foster effective and meaningful change,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “Our hope is that providing resources directly to these community-based organizations, each of whom possess an increased understanding of their own populations, will result in new and exciting solutions.”
Community involvement and understanding are essential for teens and youth in groups disproportionately targeted by commercial tobacco and cannabis industries, including both the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, according to DOH.
A news release from the department revealed that nine out of 10 smokers start before 18, and 99% start before 26. The rates of youth who smoke have significantly decreased, but the Washington Department of Health says more work is needed.
The department plans to also work with grantees to build mentoring relationships between organizations. The goal is to help new and developing programs gain skillsets that support organizational growth and increase reach to impact youth and future grant applications.