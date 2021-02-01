The data of over a million Washingtonians may have been stolen when the state auditor's office experienced a hack on Friday.
The Washington State Auditor's Office (SAO) said an unauthorized person was able to gain access to the data in December 2020. The breach happened to a software provider, Accellion, that SAO uses to transfer large files.
It was not until January 25, 2021 when SAO was made aware that files were subject to an attack. SAO said they are conducting an investigation to determine which files were impacted, which could include Washingtonian's unemployment claims or files from local governments.
“I know this is one more worry for Washingtonians who have already faced unemployment in a year scarred by both job loss and a pandemic,” Pat McCarthy said in a news release. “I am sorry to share this news and add to their burdens.”
If you think your information was put in jeopardy by the SAO hack, there are a few options to monitor your activity.
You can monitor your credit report through Annual Credit Report.com. Through the website, you can also place a fraud alert.
Other credit report options include:
|Equifax
P.O. Box 105851 Atlanta, GA 30348
1-800-525-6285
www.equifax.com
|Experian
P.O. Box 9532 Allen, TX 75013
1-888-397-3742
www.experian.com
|TransUnion
P.O. Box 1000 Chester, PA 19016
1-877-322-8228
www.transunion.com
|Free Annual Report
P.O. Box 105281 Atlanta, GA 30348
1-877-322-8228
annualcreditreport.com