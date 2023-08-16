Police lights - Vault photo

SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after a SWAT standoff in north Spokane.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a domestic violence incident on the evening of Aug. 16. The suspect would not cooperate with officers and went into a garage near the 200 block of East Crown.

SWAT was called and surrounded the home calling for the suspect. After SWAT arrived, the suspect cooperated and was taken into custody.

They are being charged with felony harassment and DV.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

