POST FALLS, Idaho - One person has been detained following a SWAT standoff in Post Falls Monday evening.
According to Post Falls Police, they responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:20 p.m. on May 15. The situation escalated when officers thought they heard gunshots coming from the apartment complex.
After a short standoff, officers took one person into custody.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and SWAT responded to this incident.
At this time an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.