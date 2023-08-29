CHENEY, Wash. — Cheney police officers arrested a driver for driving impaired after a collision between an SUV and motorcycle in Cheney.
On Aug. 17 around 3:30 p.m., Cheney officers and fire personnel were called to a vehicle versus motorcycle injury collision at the West 1st Street and K Street.
As officers arrived on scene they learned that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling south on West 1st Street approaching the intersection. The 57-year-old driver of the Nissan Armada attempted to make a left hand turn from West 1st Street.
But as he began to turn he noticed the motorcycle and "stopped his car completely in the lane."
Officers continued to investigate and talked to the driver of the Nissan. They developed probable cause that the man was impaired and arrested him for a DUI.
The 57-year-old man was charged with attempted vehicular assault and with a search warrant gave a blood sample for testing.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.