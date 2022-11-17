LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning.
The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
LCSC temporarily locked down, but quickly reopened. LPD's investigation found the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other and the crime was not random.
LPD asked anyone with information that could assist detectives in their investigation to call Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.