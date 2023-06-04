SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect shortly after he allegedly fired a gun near the Numerica SkyRide in Riverfront Park Saturday afternoon. No one was injured, according to police.
Spokane Police Department received multiple calls for shots fired in the park shortly after 2 p.m. According to a spokesperson, officers from the downtown precinct were already in the area for Pride festivities, allowing them to respond to the calls within minutes.
When officers arrived, they identified a suspect through conversations with witnesses.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man with no criminal history, was taken into custody shortly after. Police recovered a handgun.
Police are still investigating what exactly happened. They're not sure of a motive, but don't have any reason yet to believe it was connected to Pride activities.
In addition to police being in the area for Pride, officer Xenon Berkley said the larger overall presence of police in downtown could help resolve these types of incidents quickly more often.
"With the increased patrol in downtown, hopefully we'll be able to address violent crimes quickly and effectively," Berkley said.