SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large fire response right now in North Spokane, where crews were doing asbestos abatement at a house.
Crews on scene told KHQ there was an equipment malfunction and explosion. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burn treatment.
Large fire response in north Spokane. I’m told crews were doing some asbestos abatement on this house, there was an equipment malfunction and an explosion. 1 person severely burned and taken to the hospital. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/AT1FgpbJnU— Cory Howard (@CoryHowardTV) July 6, 2022