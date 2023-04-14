SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle crash split a car in two Friday morning, killing one person and sending another to hospital in critical condition.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department, residents in the area woke to a loud boom just after 5 a.m. after a car hit a tree on east Valleyway Ave. while speeding.
Cpl. Jeff Welton, a detective with SVPD, said initial investigation shows the car was headed eastbound on Valleyway Ave., ignoring a stop sign at a controlled intersection and bottoming out before hitting a rock. The vehicle rolled, crashing into a tree at speeds high enough to completely bisect the vehicle. The engine. The engine also landed around 50 feet beyond the two vehicle halves.
While investigators have not determined how fast the car was travelling, Welton said he expects the car was travelling at faster than highway speeds.
"We know that cars don't just rip apart, even at highway speeds," he said.
The speed limit on this street is 25 miles per hour, with a school bus stop on the block. Residents told our reporter it is not uncommon to see cars speeding through the area.
The driver died at the scene, while the passenger was transported in critical condition for treatment. They believe both occupants are 19 years old. Next of kin has been notified.
With the investigation just beginning, Welton said it's unknown whether alcohol or other substances were involved in the crash.
Welton estimates the investigation will take a couple of hours to process the scene, and cleanup will also take a number of hours.
"It's a mess," he said of the scene.
Residents who live on the street can speak with officers on scene to exit or access their homes, but the public should expect the area to be closed for some time and avoid the area.
When asked if there was anything else the public should know, Welton said somberly, "Slow down. Don't drive recklessly."
Updated: April 14 at 7:30 a.m.
