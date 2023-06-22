CLARKSTON, Wash. — Just one mile north of Clarkston, there was a fatal crash resulting in the death of the passenger in the vehicle.
On June 21 around 8:30, Washington State patrol was called to a vehicle crash on SR-128.
The driver of the vehicle was heading westbound when it swerved off the roadway and drove into a ditch.
19-year-old man who was driving was transported to the hospital. While the 19-year-old female passenger was dead at the scene due to impact from the crash.
Drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash. There are charges pending.