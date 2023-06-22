police lights
Photo: Pixabay/MGN https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/

CLARKSTON, Wash. — Just one mile north of Clarkston, there was a fatal crash resulting in the death of the passenger in the vehicle.

On June 21 around 8:30, Washington State patrol was called to a vehicle crash on SR-128.

The driver of the vehicle was heading westbound when it swerved off the roadway and drove into a ditch.

19-year-old man who was driving was transported to the hospital. While the 19-year-old female passenger was dead at the scene due to impact from the crash.

Drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash. There are charges pending. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!