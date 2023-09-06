SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in downtown Spokane Wednesday evening.
On Sept. 6, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of two people hit by a car near West Forth Avenue and North Maple Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman with serious injuries.
SPD says the woman died from her injuries; the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Forth Avenue is closed between Maple and Ash Street and will remain closed for hours. Drivers should use alternate routes.
The driver in this incident remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. A field sobriety test was conducted, although police do not believe speed or impairment was a factor in this crash.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.