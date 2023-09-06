SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers responded to a shooting at an encampment in Spokane where two victims were shot early Wednesday morning.
On Sept. 6 around 3:00 a.m., officers arrived to a shooting in the 6100 block of North Colton Street in Northeast Spokane.
While on scene they found two people who were shot and both were transported to the hospital. One died from their injuries at the hospital while the other is still being treated for non-life threatening inquires.
Major Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating this incident, more information will be released as they learn more.
If you have any information about this, and have not already talked to an investigator, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20177691.