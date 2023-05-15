SPOKANE, Wash. - A single-vehicle accident near Seven Mile killed one and injured another, closing down SR 291 for hours while officials investigated the scene.
According to Washington State Patrol, two men were headed north on SR 291 in a 2017 Dodge Charger just before midnight on Sunday at a high rate of speed. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Airway Heights, failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway, striking a tree.
Despite wearing seatbelts, both the driver and the passenger, a 27-year-old from Nine Mile Falls, were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was transported to hospital for his injuries. The driver died at the scene.
SR 291 was closed for nearly seven hours while crews investigated and cleaned the scene. The roadway has since fully reopened.